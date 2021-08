BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a corrections officer for furnishing contraband to an inmate on July 29th.

According to the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Taylor Donielle Collins, a corrections officer at Barnwell County Detention Center, was arrested and placed in BCD until her bond is set.

Details are limited at this time.