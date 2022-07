BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell City Police Department is holding a National Night Out and Back to School Rally.

It will take place Tuesday, August 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fuller Park at 9987 Dunbarton Blvd.



Food, drinks, free school supplies, music, and games will be provided.



You can also meet the officers of the department.