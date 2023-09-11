AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A celebration of talent and skill brought people from one profession together for fun at an annual event called Barber and Beauty Fun Day.

This event focuses on showcasing the talent in the CSRA when it comes to beauty and self-maintenance.

“I’ve been doing hair for 30 years and it has been my pleasure to uplift people, make them feel great about themselves…,” Salon VIP Owner Tara Sparks said.

But, beyond that, event founder John Milton tells me, there’s a bigger purpose.

“All of the funds are being raised for HIV awareness, HIV testing. So, all proceeds go towards testing, knowing your status, get tested.. HIV awareness,” Founder of Barbers and Beauties John Milton said.

While vendors, music, and food fill the lawn, its event coordinators say its purpose sets a great example for kids.

“And I wanna encourage children to do something with their hands, I mean technical schools are so good. So, if we can get our male and female students to the barber industry, to the hairstyling industry– as cosmetologists, as makeup artists, as nail techs. Because everyone doesn’t want to go to a four year college. They might not wanna do welding, they may want to do something of that nature. Augusta Tech is very, very good– we just gotta pour back into our community,” Davis said.

The annual event strives to reach more and more people each year.

“What it does for the community– again– is networking, connecting with each other, just having fun, supporting each other. Again, all the barbershops, beauty shops that we have… support each other,” Milton said.

“It’s all about the young people and the youth of our community,” Davis said.