Barack Temple 256 – Kevin Wright Golf Tournament scheduled for August 28

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — On August 28, 2021, numerous golfers from around the CSRA will meet at Gordon Lakes Golf Course, Fort Gordon to participate in Barack Temple No. 256 and Noble Kevin Wright Memorial Golf Tournament, a charity event.

The event will provide funding for the Barack Temple No. 256 College Scholarship fund and help the organization in helping members of the community who have been afflicted with sickness. Donations will also them us to continue providing support to the Sickle Cell Foundation.

The Illustrious Potentate Johnnie A. Brown and Chief Rabban Markell D. Holliday joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.