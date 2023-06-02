AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce has received a grant in the amount of $30,000 from Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Inc. for their 2023 Students2Work Internships.

Through the bank’s investment and partnership, this grant will support the placement of 12 Students2Work interns in local non-profits.

The non-profits selected to host students this year include Child Enrichment, First Tee – Augusta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, American Heart Association, Jessye Normal School of the Arts, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA, the Clubhouse, North Augusta Chamber of Commerce and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

To strengthen the Greater Augusta community, Bank of America is helping address barriers to jobs by directing grant funding to the Chamber’s Students2Work Program. Now in its 6th year, this Chamber initiative is a 6- week paid internship that provides rising juniors and seniors in the Richmond County School System (RCSS) with work-based learning experience.

The mission of Students2Work is to provide opportunities to gain valuable hands-on work experience and support the RCSS vision to create a world-class, globally competitive school system where all students will graduate college/career ready.

Students selected for this year’s internships were required to complete applications, undergo a business panel interview, and participate in two days of pre-employment soft skill training.