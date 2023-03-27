AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Bank of America has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta to host another ‘Play It Forward’ Golf Clinic.

This clinic is part of this year’s ANWA championship highlighting women in golf who are being leaders to young people on and off the course

“ it’s a very wonderful opportunity to be able to do this today to be able to be amongst so many women and they give me very much a lot of inspiration to be what I want to be” said Antoniyah Rolland, 2023 Youth of the Year, Boys and Girls Club Greater Augusta.

The second annual ‘Play it forward’’ golf clinic is giving members of the Boys and Girls Club Greater Augusta plenty of exposure to the game of Golf.

Monday at First Tee Augusta the Boys and Girls Club got the opportunity to participate in many fun activities with players from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“it’s I think one of everyone’s favorite events of the whole year and it’s very special venue and it’s really really strong field and there’s a lot of exposure around this event in a good way” said Megha Ganne, professional golfer.

The goal of the clinic is to help kids get inspired to play golf.. especially young girls.

“I mean golf has been traditionally a male dominated sport and the women of Augusta national women’s amateur are breaking glass ceilings they are inspiring women inspiring young girls to go out and pursue their dreams whether that is to start a business or own a home or maybe run for office or play sports right” said Marissa Smith, Market Executive, Bank of America Augusta.

Now in its second year, many members from the Boys and Girls Club have come back to participate.

” we had a couple kids who you know out of the group who really love the game and they’ve continued to play and you know they get better every month as they’re playing and they’ve told us that it’s made a difference for them so we’re super excited about that” said Kim Evans, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta.