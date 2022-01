BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Beginning Monday, January 10, Bamberg 1 and 2 will revert to online instruction for the entire week.

School leaders say they hope to resume to in-person on Tuesday, January 18.

They add that they will monitor the COVID situation throughout this week and the date may change depending on staff availability.

Administration and teachers, unless sick or children are sick, are expected at schools.