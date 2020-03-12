Bamberg School District One looking for interim superintendent

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg County is looking for a temporary leader for its school district.

A job posting shows the Bamberg School District One is accepting resumes for interim superintendent. “The applicant should be certified or certifiable as a superintendent in South Carolina,” the posting said.

All letters of interest and resume should be submitted to:

Dr. David Eubanks

Consultant to the Board of Trustees

15 Tims Creek Rd

Roebuck, SC 29376

de143867@aol.com

Phyllis K. Schwarting has been superintendent of the district. No word on what her next role may be.

Bamberg School District One is located in the midlands of South Carolina approximately seventeen miles from Orangeburg.