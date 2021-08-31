Bamberg One, Two to move to virtual learning Wednesday

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg Districts 1 & 2 will move to virtual learning for all students beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

School leaders say the move is following consulting with principals, nurses, DHEC, and the State Department of Education, and the current COVID conditions in the schools.

It is a culmination of student/staff positivity rates as well as the volume of quarantining among students and staff that affect our decisions. We have been and will continue to put the health and safety of all students and staff at the forefront of our decision-making.

The district will continue to monitor COVID rates among staff and students during this time and adjust dates if necessary following Labor Day.

An update on when schools will resume in-person learning is expected to be given on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

All staff except those in isolation or in quarantine are to report to schools and work at normal working times.

*Parents and staff, if you have been given specific quarantine or isolation timelines due to sickness or exposure, you must adhere to those timelines regardless of the district’s virtual learning dates. Per DHEC guidelines, home testing results are not acceptable for the shorter 7-day quarantine option.

Tuesday, principals and teachers will be informing students and parents how to access online learning and classroom materials during virtual days. If parents/families need mobile wifi hotspots, they can request these at their child’s schools or complete the online application. To receive a mobile hotspot, parents must return a signed Acceptable User agreement.