BAMBERG, SC (WJBF)– ” he’s anointed, and when he sings, you can feel it I don’t care if he’s singing ABC 123 or he’s singing Jesus loves me you’re going to feel it” said, Pastor Shawn Hanks, Colston Baptist Church.

Family and friends say it’s by Gods grace, that a singer like Warren Peay has made it this far in the American Idol competition.

Peay is a Bamberg native , hoping to make his way to the top 7 as a contestant. Those who know him say his love for music goes back years. His pastor Shawn Hanks says he’s come a long way during this journey.

“he had an itch to do this several years ago and I talk with him and I really honestly didn’t feel like he was ready and then when he got contacted by American Idol to do this, I knew then God was ready him” said Pastor Hanks.

Peay auditioned for American Idol back in March, he says he hopes to be an inspiration to the world on and off the stage.

“I like to be able to mesh everything together to create my own unique sound and to have lyrics that are meaningful and to have a personality and morals that are meaningful and that would lines up with my faith” said Warren Peay.

“I mean he’s no put on. He’s no fake I’ve been around music a lot in my little bit of time on this earth, and I’ve traveled and sang with a group and I’ve been around big groups in a lot of people don’t live what they’re singing about Warren does that” said Hanks.

Hanks also says no matter how far Peay goes in the competition, the experience for both him and his family was well worth it.

“so if the top 10 is where it ends we’re giving God praise if he goes to the top eight and he keeps going whatever God has in store he’s gone a whole lot farther than anyone ever thought he would in the first place we know he would, but the world will see him” said Hanks.

Peay has now made it to the Top 8 of American Idol.