Bamberg County prepares for possible winter weather

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg County is preparing for the possible winter weather on Friday.

“We’re out here getting some supplies and some water,” Helene Kirland told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “Non-perishable items just in case the lights go out so we can still eat. We are making sure our cars have gas and making sure the flashlights have batteries,” she added. “Mainly we’re getting bread because some people make sandwiches and stuff before the meat spoils,” Deonte Baxley said.

A check inside the local grocery store — shelves seem full. “I got my stamps and I racked up on my groceries, so we are good,” Shannon Edwards added. “I’ve found everything I needed at Piggly Wiggly and I’m prepared,” Virgie Bamberg shared.

Being prepared is what county officials are working toward. Leaders say even though the threat may not be as large as they originally expected, they are in constant communication with agencies at the state level to stay on top of the situation “We’re communicating with our emergency support functions, the Red Cross, and DHEC. we’ve been in communication with state officials about a warming shelter at Vorhees College,” Bamberg County Public Information Officer Sh’Kur Francis.

The warming shelter has a 2 percent chance of opening.

A conference call is scheduled for Friday, January 21 for more updates from the state emergency management division and the national weather service. Tweaks to the current plan could be made there.

Meanwhile, Kirkland is hoping for what happened with the last winter event … to happen this time.

“We always get the best of what happens, so I pray we have a good outcome with the storm that’s on the way,” she said.