Bamberg County man fails to register as sex offender

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are searching for Myron Kareen Singleton, 34, of Denmark.

Details are limited but we’re told the 34-year-old has violent tendencies and is known to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as an African-American man, standing at 6’1, weighing approximately 211 pounds.

If you know where Singleton can be located, call 803-245-3000 or 803-245-3018. You’re asked not to approach him if found.