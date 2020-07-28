Bamberg County District 2 releases tentative 20-21 school opening plan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BACK-TO-SCHOOL_41582

BAMBERG, Sc (WJBF) – Bamberg School District 2 has released it’s tentative reopening schedule.

School begins August, 24th with virtual instruction.

Read the entire press release below:

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories