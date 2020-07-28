Bamberg County District 2 releases tentative 20-21 school opening plan

Seattle, Washington — Amazon announced the availability of face shields, to be sold at cost to front-line medical workers. The face shields are designed by the same engineers who created the Amazon Prime Air drones, according to a press release sent this morning, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Amazon estimates the cost of their face shields is 33% less than other reusable face shields available to medical personnel. The shields are available at amazon.com and are priced at $66.25 for a box of 25.