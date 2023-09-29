BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Bamberg County School District is set to receive a significant grant to help students with disabilities.

“This is a potential game changer,” said Derek Phillips of the South Carolina Department of Education.

This initiative is part of a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, with Bamberg County being one of just five pilot districts selected for the program. “Our special education office worked with districts to basically invite them to apply and how they would best utilize the grant funding if the Department of Education was fortunate enough to receive it,” he added.

The grant is designed to equip students with disabilities for competitive employment by providing training, credentials, and pathways to success. “Over 60% of students that we serve have disabilities in South Carolina. It’s a learning disability. It’s not, per se, a physical disability. Oftentimes our students with disabilities finish their school and they don’t know what’s next,” he recalled.

The Bamberg County School District will collaborate with the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department and the South Carolina Centers for Independent Living. “Those are the agencies and institutions that serve our students after they leave us. Helping them be placed in independent living settings. Those are the experts in those fields. So, while the education portion is significant, partnerships have to exist for this to come to fruition,” Phillips shared.

The Pathways Project will help pilot districts develop career-oriented diploma programs with innovative course options. “Currently, the districts are working with us, in their planning, to begin getting teachers equipped with this training that they will have to learn and obviously develop and implement into their classrooms,” he said.

It’s in its planning phases.