Bamberg, Allendale Emergency Services preparing for what may head their way with a drill

OLAR, S.C. (WJFB) — Emergency personnel in Allendale and Bamberg Counties are preparing for whatever may head their way.

Bamberg County Emergency Services partnered with Allendale County Emergency Management Agency to stage a train derailment near Olar, South Carolina off Hwy 321 on Saturday, September 21.

We’re told public safety personnel, including Amtrak Police, have prepared for the incident are practicing their skills to ensure preparedness and communication skills in the event of an actual emergency.

You’re asked to avoid the incident site so the first responders can do their job.