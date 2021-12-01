‘Ball For a Cause’ event raises awareness of importance of getting tested on World Aids Day

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — ” Get your stats, get your covid test. Do all that man. We’re out for a reason,” Justin DeLoach Dock said.

Dozens of players like Justin DeLoach Dock were on the court for ‘Ball for a Cause’.



” I’m came out here to help out with the awareness of HIV and COVID testing to get everybody aware so they can know their stats,” Dock said.

The event raised awareness for HIV and Aids on World Aids Day.



” HIV and AIDS is still very important. Its something that we work very hard on in the community. So people can know their status, their options and resources and things of that nature and we just thought that this would be a great way to bring out the community and those in the field. We’re going to have a great time,” organizer Ken Bonds said.

And while fans cheered teams on — the ultimate win is knowing your status and taking care of your health.

” Its important so you can know your stats, know your health, know your body and know what you have going on,” Dock said.

Even after World Aids Day is over physicians at Clyburn Center say getting tested is still important — especially in Black and Latino communities which are disproportionately affected by HIV and AIDS.

” Those communities are disproportionately affected. We don’t know our status. There’s a lack of access to care and we’re dying from it unfortunately,” Clyburn Center physician assistant Ebony Kerlin said.

The Clyburn Center offered free rapid HIV testing on Wednesday, but will continue to offer screenings every month.

” We are doing HIV screenings the first and third Saturday every month in our location in here in Aiken from 8 am to 12 pm,” Kerlin said.