Back-to-school supply drives, community events happening Saturday, Sunday in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A number of organizations are making sure your kids are ready for school.

Several back-to-school events are happening across the CSRA.

Saturday

Free school supplies and health screenings for Aiken County students at Fit 4 School event

10 a.m. -1 p.m.

AIken County Family YMCA

The event will be held rain or shine

SuccessTeam 6th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

AIken Technical College

World Reach Community Foundation Back To School Community Event

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

142 McMillan Street, Bamberg, S.C.

Unity Fest 2021

12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Allendale-Fairfax Flea Market

Sunday

Unity Fest 2021

12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Allendale-Fairfax Flea Market