RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Health Department is offering screenings for students as they prepare to head back to school.

The health department wants to also remind parents/guardians of rising 7th and 11th graders that vaccines are required this year.

Department of Public Health at 950 Laney-Walker Blvd. Saturday, July 29th, and August 19th, during extended hours of operation from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Screenings available include hearing, dental, vision, immunizations, and the COVID-19 vaccine.