BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County is planning to kick off the new school year off with an extravaganza.

The back to school event is Sunday, August 4 at the Burke County Senior Citizens Center in Waynesboro.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., students can receive a free haircut, enjoy food, and more.

If you want to give back, officials are asking for school supplies, backpacks, water bottles, and food,

For more information on the event call: 706-535-1021.