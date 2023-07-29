(WJBF) — Several back to schoool drives are taking place on Saturday, July 29.

Here’s a list:

Back to School Bookbag Giveaway at Answers Community Church – Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 4495 Columbia Rd #3 Martinez, GA. Free filled backpacks for Pre-K through 8th grade while supplies last.

Commissioner Francine Scott’s Back-to-school Celebration – Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at May Park Community Center, 622 4th St. School supplies distribution, health screenings, live music, and more.

CSRA Mega Back to School Giveaway at Good Shepherd Baptist Church – Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1714 Olive Road. Free school supplies, games, prize giveaways, and wrap-around services.

Golden Harvest Block Party at Augusta Mall – Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Augusta Mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road. Entertainment and school supplies giveaway for children.

School Supply Giveaway at Good Hope Missionary Baptist in Augusta – Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 710 East Cedar St. Free school supplies distribution.

Them Folks Bakery School Supply and Bookbag Giveaway – Saturday, July 29, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 3025 Milledgeville Road. School supply and bookbag giveaway.

5th Annual “Knock Out the Need” Bookbag Drive at Augusta Boxing Club – Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1929 Walton Way Road. Bookbags filled with supplies, free food, drinks, and kids’ bounce house. Transportation provided by Augusta Transit buses from 3 locations.

United Way “Giving Your Best” Stuff the Bus Drive in Burke County – Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waynesboro Walmart, 1500 N. Liberty St. Donate school supplies for students in need.