AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A back-to-school bash at Dyess Park is making sure kids have everything they need for school.

” They don’t have to worry about too much when going back to school. We solved that one problem and turned it into a promise,” Founder of Our Generation Management Marquis Francis said.

Hundreds showed up to the event where organizers gave away backpacks filled with school supplies.

” We had 300 fully loaded backpacks that came with just about everything needed for school,” Francis said.

Founder of Our Generation Management, Marquis Francis partnered with Amerigroup to host the event.

” Being able to provide these book bags and school supplies and just partnering with other agencies to fill them up with pencils, paper and things of the nature and also get a book bag out of the deal means that we’re doing our part,” Lisa Rouse with Amerigroup said.

It also gave parents a chance to learn more about the health insurance company Amerigroup and the services they provide.

” We make sure that they have quality health care, but we also have things that help contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Some of those things include are the Boys and Girls Club membership and Boys and Girls Club memberships. We take care of that for the families,” Rouse said.

Francis said they hope to host the event again next year.