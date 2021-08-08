Back 2 School Festival at J.E.T. Middle School Saturday

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Edgefield County School District will hold a Back 2 School Festival Saturday, August 14.

The Back 2 School Festival will feature music from DJ Tiger and five different inflatables sponsored by Edgefield Law Officers Association and Jump’n Jitterbugs.

It’s designed to raise awareness of available programs and services and to enhance the quality of life in the community, school leaders say.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the J.E.T. Middle School football field.