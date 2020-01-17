Az: marijuana farm causes purple haze in sky

SNOWFLAKE, Az (CNN) – some people may have seen a flashback from the 60’s in the sky over a town in Arizona.

Here’s the reason: This light – coming from a medical marijuana farm – created what you can call a purple haze over Snowflake.

“Purple haze” happens to be the title of a popular Jimi Hendrix song from the 1960’s.

Many people believe the song was a reference to drugs, even though he denied it.

But the farm says its purple glow, which appeared last Friday, was just a coincidence.

A company spokesman says the glow came from red and blue lights that are used to help grow pot plants.

There was fog in the area at the time – which reflected the lights and spread it across the sky.