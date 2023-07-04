AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fireworks are a big part of July 4th celebrations, so national agencies warn consumers about the risks they pose.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that fireworks start more than 19,000 fires each year.

Fireworks professionals say that most fire emergencies happen from inappropriate handling.

“You need to have an understanding of what the firework is going to do,” said Hampton Manning, owner of Joe Dirt Fireworks. “And ways to handle those types of fireworks.”

Fireworks users are encouraged to follow safety guidelines, such as lighting one device at a time, never using illegal fireworks and supervising products after they’re used.

“That’s one of the biggest things- it’s just making sure that they are fully done,” said Manning. “There can be shells that didn’t go off and can fire later.”

Manning also says it’s a good idea to douse used fireworks in water for a few hours.

“Be sure that you are following proper instructions- individually, because each package’s directions are very different,” said Chiquita Richardson, public information officer at the Augusta Fire Department.

And be sure to keep track of weather conditions.

“Wind can be a factor,” said Manning. “It can blow the product- it can blow the sparks. Also looking at…Has it rained recently? How dry is the area? What are your surroundings? Is it flammable? Areas around you – you want to try to have fireworks in an area where the circumference around the product being shot is as non-flammable as possible.”

Manning tells us it’s best to keep a distance from ignited fireworks, about 50 to 75 feet.

“There are several risks associated with fireworks- including eye injuries, including burns and, of course, fire,” said Richardson. “So, we ask that people are mindful of the way that they are handling fireworks.”

National agencies encourage people to remember: the safest way to view fireworks is at a professional show. For more information on how to use your fireworks safely, visit The National Fire Protection Association or The National Safety Council.