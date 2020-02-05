Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 28 dead overall

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkish officials say a second avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, killing at least 23 rescue workers and leaving others buried under the snow.
The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two people missing in a previous avalanche on Tuesday. In all, 28 people have died on the highway near the mountain town of Bahcesehir in Van province, which borders Iran.
A local governor said more than 30 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow or climbed out themselves Wednesday and were hospitalized.
