Autopsy details injuries and cause of death for grandmother of alleged Hanes Park shooter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An autopsy report reveals that Glenda Corriher died of multiple stab wounds.

The Journal released the details of the autopsy, which detailed multiple stab wounds, cuts and a blow to the head.

Glenda Corriher’s body was found by police inside her home last week after police began investigating her grandson, William Scott, for allegedly firing into a Winston-Salem police department.

They had not previously released a cause of death. William Scott is charged in her death. Neighbors tell FOX8 he had been living with Corriher for about a year. She was last seen taking out her recycling the Monday that she was killed.

According to police, Scott opened fire on the Winston-Salem police substation on North Point Boulevard and led them on a chase to Hanes Park, exchanging gunfire with officers. He was shot and arrested.

He was initially charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officers, and is now charged with two counts of felony murder for the death of Corriher, and also of his mother Kim Scott, who was found shot in her home in Clemmons during the investigation.