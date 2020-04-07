Auto insurance companies return $800M in premiums

(CNN) – Some auto insurance companies are giving money back to their customers because people are driving less during the pandemic.

Allstate says it will refund about 15% of premiums paid by costumers in April and May for a total of $600M.

American Family Insurance says it’s giving back about $50 per car for a total of $200M.

Both insurance companies say they are expanding coverage for customers who use their own vehicles to deliver food and medicine during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s unclear if other insurers will follow suit but Progressive says it is exploring options.

