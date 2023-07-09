RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say 26-year-old Curtis Tucci was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. He was last seen wearing a turquoise crop top shirt, navy blue shorts with turquoise stripes down the sides, black slides, and a faded gray bookbag.

Tucci is Autistic. He’s possibly heading to go to Alabama.

Contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080 if you have any information.