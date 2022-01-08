Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old

RICHMOND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Raymond Williams was last seen on Friday, January 7 on the 4700 Block of Mike Padgett Highway. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue jeans, and brown and blue boots.

Williams stands at approximately 4’11 and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

The 12-year-old is known to frequent the area of Lake Olmsted Apartments.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Britney Jones 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.