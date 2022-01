AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say Leigh Sweat was last seen on Saturday, January 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Oliver Road.

Sweat was seen wearing a gray nightshirt. She is considered an endangered missing person.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Tyler Steerman, or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1080.