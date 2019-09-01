Authorities search for suspect in Augusta murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for the person they say is responsible for a shooting death in Augusta.

Jamario Anderson, 21, is wanted for a murder that took place on Saturday, August 31 at 10:02 p.m. in the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive.

The victim in the incident is identified as 18-year-old Jaylyne Cannon. The teen was shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson frequents the Meadowbrook area and is believed to be armed and dangerous. He’s facing murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anderson is described as an African-American man, standing at six feet, weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

Meanwhile, an autopsy for Cannon is scheduled for Monday.