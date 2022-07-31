NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in New Ellenton.

Authorities say on Saturday, July 30, at 11:13 p.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Stanley Drive at Summit Drive SW.

Authorities say the victim was found inside his truck and was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Mables, the victim is identified as 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas. An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.