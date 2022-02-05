Authorities search for missing endangered woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3 at approximately 11 a.m. She did not show up for work.

The 39-year-old’s vehicle was left at her home on Windsong Circle. She’s considered an endangered missing person.

Sepulveda is approximately 4’11 and 110 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she might be, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office