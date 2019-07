AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a missing elderly man has been found safe. That search for the man took place in the 100 block of Powell Street in Graniteville, Saturday morning.

Authorities said that Joseph Rodgers, 78, was last seen late Friday night around 11 p.m. at his care facility, located on Powell Street.

Deputies located Rodgers just after 10 a.m. Saturday on Mount Arthur Road in Graniteville. No other details have been released.