Authorities search for missing Alabama A&M graduate in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WHNT)-– Illinois police are searching for an Alabama A&M alumnus and current Illinois State University graduate student who hasn’t been seen for almost a month.

Jelani Day, 25, was last seen at Illinois State’s Bone Student Center on August 24.

Day’s family last spoke to him the day before, on August 23.

Day was reported missing after his professors noticed he was absent from class for several days, and his family could not get in contact with him.

On August 26, local law enforcement officials found Day’s vehicle in a wooded area in Peru, Illinois.

The family is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Day.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309)-820-888.