AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for a wanted man.

Alexander Lee Collier is wanted for aggravated assault and weapons possession by a convicted felon following an incident at 420 East Boundary Street on June 30, 2023.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Stephen Brown at 706-821-4848 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.