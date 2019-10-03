Authorities search for golf cart thief in Salley, South Carolina

SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Salley Police Department is searching for the man responsible for stealing a golf cart from the area.

Can anyone identify this sorry no good for nothing piece of……..for stealing our golf cart…..??? Posted by Lauren Christina Hartley on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The golf cart is a black Club Car with black and burgundy seats. It also has a USC Gamecocks theme and Hartley’s Heating and Air stickers.

If you have any information, call the Salley Police Department at 803-258-3449. You can also leave an anonymous tip at SC crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com. Your tip could lead to an up to $1,000 cash reward.