Authorities search for golf cart thief in Salley, South Carolina

SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Salley Police Department is searching for the man responsible for stealing a golf cart from the area.
The golf cart is a black Club Car with black and burgundy seats. It also has a USC Gamecocks theme and Hartley’s Heating and Air stickers.
If you have any information, call the Salley Police Department at 803-258-3449. You can also leave an anonymous tip at SC crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com. Your tip could lead to an up to $1,000 cash reward.