Authorities search for Georgia arson suspect on the run

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner announced Tuesday the search for a suspect accused of setting multiple fires across Georgia.

Officials say Brandon Morton, 36, is linked to fires in Metro Atlanta and South Georgia.

The most recent arson happened in Jones County where authorities believe Morton broke into an apartment and set a living room couch on fire.

Fire damage at Dulles Park Apartments

in Jones County.

Officials say Morton is driving a black four door Mazda SUV with a California tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit’s 24-hour tip line at 1-800-282-5804.

Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Latest Headlines: