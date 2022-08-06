RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person.

Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine Tree Road at Kissingbower Road.

The 18-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, contact Inv. Ananias Reese at (706) 821-1070, or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-108