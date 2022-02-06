Authorities investigating string of crimes in Screven County; one facing charges

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Sylvania Police Department and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office are investigating several break-ins and firearm thefts.

The Sylvania Police Department responded to multiple calls where unlocked vehicles were broken into over the last few days. Authorities say two firearms were stolen out of two different cars in the St. Andrews/Abram Street area. The vehicles broken into are the following areas: St. Andrews, Abram, Lariscy Lane, North Main, South Main, Railroad, South Hull, Cooper, Georgia, East Ogeechee, and Davis. There have also been a few outside of the city limits.

On February 3, the suspects started breaking into businesses. We’re told the police department were riding through neighborhoods and officers were on foot, that night, investigating.

On February 4, the suspects attempted to go through two cars on Davis Street but were not able to, authorities said. The suspects broke into three businesses on the morning of February 4. Authorities shared a screenshot, it appeared to be two different suspects in the video. One suspect had a gun in his pants at one store, and the other suspect had a gun pulled out at another store. At the time of the burglaries, all businesses were closed. Those suspects are considered armed and dangerous.





Now, a Millen man is facing burglary charges. Tylik Sherron was arrested for entering vehicles, and at least one of several burglaries. On Friday, February 4, the Sylvania Police Department and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a location on Robbins Street where he was arrested.

More arrests are expected, authorities said.

If you have any information on any of the incidents, contact authorities.