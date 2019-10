RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident took place in the 2800 block Lumpkin Road just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Ryan Lovett, 20, of Hephzibah was shot at least once and transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI crime lab, Coroner Bowen added.