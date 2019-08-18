Authorities investigate robbery at Krystal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery.

At 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, officials responded to the Krystal at 2537 Peach Orchard Road for a robbery.

We’re told a man entered the restaurant, jumped over the counter, and grabbed a cashier’s money drawer. The suspect and cashier fell to the ground causing the cashier to hit her head on a wall, authorities said. She was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, standing at 5’05”. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark colored jean shorts, Nike shoes, and a watch on his let wrist at the time of the incident. It is believed that he could be between 30-40 years-old.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.