Authorities investigate possible drive-by shooting in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Allendale, South Carolina.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Sam Street at around 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 18.

Police say the home was struck several times by gunfire. It is “believed to be the result of a drive-by shooting,” authorities say.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale Police Dept at 803-584-2178 or the Tip Line at 803-584-4357.