Authorities in Edgefield, SC investigating string of burglaries

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a number of residential burglaries in the area.

Officials say the incidents took place within the last two months.

We’re told the burglaries have been mainly during the day and concentrated in and around Edgefield City, the west side of the County, and Johnston.”The suspects are targeting guns and video games in these burglaries,” investigators said.

Authorities are working leads but they are asking for your help in reporting anything that looks suspicious.

You can contact officials by dialing 911 or 803-637-5337.

“Some of the surrounding counties are experiencing the same sort of crimes,” officials added.