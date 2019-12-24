Authorities ID one suspect in shooting death of mother, child in Graniteville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities have identified one person in connection with a fatal shooting in Graniteville, South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sherrif’s Office is searching for Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island. He’s wanted for two counts of murder.

Those charges stem from a shooting incident on December 17 that took place on Kalmia Apartments Lane that claimed the life of Mel’lisha and Elijah Jackson.

“Leads, evidence and tips from citizens have lead to warrants being obtained for Henderson,” Captain Eric Abdullah said in a news release.

Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on where Henderson may be found or information on the case, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.