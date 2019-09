AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Still no word on the identity of the suspect authorities say stabbed a man in Augusta.

Richmond County deputies responded to the reported stabbing near the parking lot of Captain D’s off of Gordon Highway on Friday, August 30.

We’re told they found a 56-year-old man stabbed several times. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

There’s no word on his condition but authorities are still searching for a suspect.