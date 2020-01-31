Authorities are still searching for missing FL newborn

FLORIDA (ABC News) – Family members of baby Andrew Caballero say they have faith he is still alive.

Andrew Caballero

They are already mourning the deaths of three generations of women after police say the baby’s father 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero killed his son’s mother –

40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, grandmother – 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and great-grandmother – 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez, before leaving town with the baby.

Pasco County investigators found Caballero with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday, no sign of baby Andrew outside of a pacifier in his van.

Despite his violent acts – family members don’t think he would have harmed his newborn son – just 12-days-old today – believing he may have handed the baby to someone along his route.