Author Karen White in Augusta Oct. 28

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Book lovers will be excited about the next guest coming to the Garden City as part of the Augusta Author Series Luncheon.

New York Times best-selling author, Karen White, will be signing her new novel, The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street at Abel Brown Restaurant on Monday, October 28th.

Tickets are $65 for lunch and a signed book…. $37 for lunch only. Doors open at 11:30. Lunch is served at noon. Limited seating provides an intimate experience with the author.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Morris Museum of Art.

Karen White is the New York Times bestselling author of more than twenty novels, including the Tradd Street series, Dreams of Falling, The Night the Lights Went Out, Flight Patterns, The Sound of Glass, A Long Time Gone, and The Time Between. She is the coauthor of The Glass Ocean and The Forgotten Room with New York Times bestselling authors Beatriz Williams and Lauren Willig. She grew up in London but now lives with her husband near Atlanta, Georgia.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Melanie Trenholm should be anticipating Christmas with nothing but joy after all, it’s only the second Christmas she and her husband, Jack, will celebrate with their twin toddlers. But the ongoing excavation of the centuries-old cistern in the garden of her historic Tradd Street home has been a huge millstone, both financially and aesthetically. Local students are thrilled by the possibility of unearthing more Colonial-era artifacts at the cistern, but Melanie is concerned by the ghosts connected to it that have suddenly invaded her life and her house and at least one of them is definitely not filled with holiday cheer….

And these relics aren’t the only precious artifacts for which people are searching. A past adversary is convinced there is a long-lost Revolutionary War treasure buried somewhere on the property Melanie inherited untold riches rumored to have been brought over from France by the Marquis de Lafayette himself and intended to help the Colonial war effort. Its a treasure literally fit for a king, and there have been whispers throughout history that many have already killed and died for it. And now someone will stop at nothing to possess it even if it means destroying everything Melanie and Jack hold dear.