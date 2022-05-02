AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — April was Child Abuse Prevention Month but is something that can be discussed year-round.

Walt McKinley is the author of the new book “Monsters in My House“. If you look at Walt today, you’ll see all kinds of success as a retired Naval Intelligence Officer, former Fortune 300 executive, and a proud father and husband. You’d never know he used to be chained to his bed, locked in basements, and severely beaten, tried to escape it all with a suicide attempt as a teenager, or that he testified against his own father at just 16 years old.

Walt joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss the book and what you should look out for when spotting child abuse.