Author discuss book, “A Soldier’s Wife: The Pain, The Struggle, The Courage and The Survival”

A Soldier’s Wife: The Pain, The Struggle, The Courage and The Survival is a candid and compelling book, as an officer’s wife, Dru Titus reveals private ordeals and the emotional pain she felt while struggling to keep her family together.

She’s hoping to offer inspiration to anyone who is struggling with mental illness to keep the faith during the darkest and most trying times.

Dru writes with honesty and sincerity while using her spiritual strength to recount the stress as well as the excitement that she experienced while being married to a military officer. She also describes how family and ignorance can drive apart the most loyal and faithful couple.

Dru believes that through her journey with her husband, God has prepared her for another mission.

She also shares that her children are the inspiration behind her honesty and forthrightness. She does not want any other children or spouses to suffer alone or handle their situation in private.

a book signing at the Augusta Mall for Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.